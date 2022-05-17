56 Heat Response Centres set up in Multan Division

MULTAN: The City District Administration has established a number of Heat Response centres in the district to combat the current extreme temperature.

The Punjab government had ordered for setting up the HRCs across the province where scorching heat had paralysed the routine life. The administration established 56 Heat Response Centres in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran. As many as 52 temporary drinking water points had also been set up in the Multan division. The divisional administration had issued alerts to the hospitals to deal with heatstroke. All the Tehsil Headquarters, Rural Health Centres, District Headquarters and Rescue 1122 offices had been given the status of Early Heat Response Centres. The divisional administration had directed the deputy commissioners and the assistant commissioners to set up Heat Response Counters in large and important markets where complete first aid supplies and staff were deployed.

The citizens had been asked to take precautionary measures and do not go out without taking precautionary measures. The citizens had been asked not to leave children in the car, wear loose-fitting light-colored clothing and take special care of cleanliness. In case of excessive sweating, use salt or shingles. Fever, body aches, drowsiness, muscle aches, semi-consciousness were the symptoms of heatstroke.

Meanwhile, the City District Administration had adopted measures in view of recent heatwave. Deputy Commissioner Akhlaq Ahmed directed to spray water on the highways in afternoon. Rescue and fire brigade vehicles should spray cold water on traffic routes at various places. The deputy commissioner said that the citizens should take precautionary measures to avoid heat wave.