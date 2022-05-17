Lahore clinch Blind Cricket title

LAHORE: Lahore’s captain Mati Ullah shone with an astounding century to help his team overcome Azad Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets and win the Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2022.

Mati Ullah won the toss and asked AJK to bat first. AJK posted a mammoth 262/1 in the allotted 20 overs. AJK captain Nisar Ali led the way for his side with a brilliant unbeaten 126-run knock off a mere 59 balls, including 21 boundaries and a six. His opening partner Faisal Mehmood (B3) scored 81 runs off 41 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries.

A late cameo from Mohammed Tehsin, 32 off 20 balls, propelled the side to a big total. Imran Mughal remained the only bowler to pick a wicket for Lahore. Mati Ullah stole the show with his blistering knock of 111 off just 50 deliveries, featuring 19 boundaries and a six. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten.

Lahore’s opener Kamran Akhter and Mohammad Salman scored 78 and 50, respectively. Habib Taj was the only wicket-taking bowler. Players of the Tournament: Riasat Khan (Abottabad), Anees Javed (Islamabad), Mohsin Khan (Peshawar). Best Wicket Keeper: Zahid Mehmood (Islamabad).