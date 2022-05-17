Lahore clinch Blind Cricket title

LAHORE: Lahore’s captain Mati Ullah shone with an astounding century to help his team overcome Azad Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets and win the Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2022.
Mati Ullah won the toss and asked AJK to bat first. AJK posted a mammoth 262/1 in the allotted 20 overs. AJK captain Nisar Ali led the way for his side with a brilliant unbeaten 126-run knock off a mere 59 balls, including 21 boundaries and a six. His opening partner Faisal Mehmood (B3) scored 81 runs off 41 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries.
A late cameo from Mohammed Tehsin, 32 off 20 balls, propelled the side to a big total. Imran Mughal remained the only bowler to pick a wicket for Lahore. Mati Ullah stole the show with his blistering knock of 111 off just 50 deliveries, featuring 19 boundaries and a six. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten.
Lahore’s opener Kamran Akhter and Mohammad Salman scored 78 and 50, respectively. Habib Taj was the only wicket-taking bowler. Players of the Tournament: Riasat Khan (Abottabad), Anees Javed (Islamabad), Mohsin Khan (Peshawar). Best Wicket Keeper: Zahid Mehmood (Islamabad).
PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record at the top of the ATP rankings to 370 weeks on Monday while Rafael Nadal...
KARACHI: Asif Chandio, Amir Mumtaz, Ahsan Zawar, Saad, M Arshad, M Ali, and Mustafa Ali moved into the second round of...
LONDON: The Premier League title, a place in next season’s Champions League and the battle for survival are all...
LAHORE: Former English fast bowler and Managing Director of Yorkshire Darren Gough has joined Lahore Qalandars’...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has finalised a 10-member squad for the five-a-side tournament scheduled to be...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool were assessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they prepare...
Comments