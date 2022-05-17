A racist attack

On Saturday (May 14), an 18-year-old opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and killed 10 people. The arms industry is one of the more flourishing markets in the US. This multi-billion-dollar privately run industry is expanding on an annual basis.

Law-abiding citizens all over the world will always prefer an arms-free society. This industry should be strictly run by state-owned organizations as arms must be used by the state’s armed forces. The Buffalo killings are condemnable, and it is hoped that the US will pay attention to the public at large.

Khalid Mustafa

Islamabad