A racist attack

On Saturday (May 14), an 18-year-old opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and killed 10 people. The arms industry is one of the more flourishing markets in the US. This multi-billion-dollar privately run industry is expanding on an annual basis.
Law-abiding citizens all over the world will always prefer an arms-free society. This industry should be strictly run by state-owned organizations as arms must be used by the state’s armed forces. The Buffalo killings are condemnable, and it is hoped that the US will pay attention to the public at large.
Khalid Mustafa
Islamabad
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken an initiative to provide emergency relief to the people of Dera Bugti after...
A few years ago, Sri Lanka was performing well on the economic front. The country welcomed a higher number of tourists...
We as a nation get convinced easily. Elections are in the offing, and political parties will start their election...
This is to draw the attention of officials of the German embassy in Islamabad to the unavailability of student...
Imran Khan took the wrong path after having been ousted from power and has now intensified his verbal onslaught on his...
The relationship between students and universities is, unfortunately, that of businesses and customers. The more...
Comments