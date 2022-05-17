Imran Khan and the economy

The coalition government has landed itself in the quagmire left behind by the PTI government. The country’s budget deficit is fast approaching the Rs5 trillion mark, and its trade deficit has reached over $40 billion. The PDM’s no-confidence motion has dented Imran Khan’s ego, who is now feverishly mobilizing his supporters, demanding immediate elections. He is a gifted demagogue who wants his supporters to believe that he has been ousted through an American conspiracy and that there is another conspiracy to kill him. However, everyone must realize that at this time it is crucial to deal with the economy as a unified nation. We have the unfortunate fate of Sri Lanka before us, and we must avoid reaching such circumstances. There will be enough time to settle scores once we succeed in tackling the current critical financial emergency.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad