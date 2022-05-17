LWMC accelerates cleanliness drive

LAHORE:On the direction of CM Hamza Shehbaz, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) accelerated mechanical sweeping and washing operation of major roads and commercial markets of the City on Monday in connection with its special cleanliness drive “Saaf Punjab Mohem”.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider had extended the timeframe of mechanical sweeping and washing up to 12pm noon. Earlier, night operation shift was working in night only but on the direction of company head, night operation is being started by 10pm and ends next day by 12pm noon. In night shift, mechanical washing and sweeping operation was completed at Gulberg Town, Jail Road, Qartaba Chowk, Liberty Market, MM Alam Road, Abid Market, Khayaban-e-Jinnah and on Canal Road.

On the other hand, Mall Road, Wapda Town Roundabout and other adjacent areas were washed by the LWMC machinery. More than 220 sanitary workers were deployed for manual sweeping in various commercial markets of the City as well as on roads.