PPP wants govt to complete term

LAHORE:PPP Central Punjab leaders have said that the party wants the government to complete its constitutional term. They held the view that the PPP wanted that petrol subsidy should not be withdrawn. Addressing a joint press conference, PPP Central Punjab Senior vice-president Rana Farooq Saeed and Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed at the Central Secretariat said that they will prove that the PPP is a strong force in Central Punjab. A unanimous resolution on the occasion said that the credit for overthrowing Imran Khan's government lies with Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. The PPP leaders said that Imran Khan was forced to kneel down. They stated that Imran Khan considered himself the wisest man in the country. It was announced that a meeting will be held in Punjab to discuss core issues concerning people.