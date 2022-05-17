Martyred soldier laid to rest in Haripur

HARIPUR: A martyred sepoy of the Pakistan Army, Uzair Afsar, was laid to rest with national honours at his ancestral graveyards in Pharhari village here on Monday.

According to a news release released on Sunday from the ISPR, three personnel of security forces were martyred in a suicide attack in the Miranshah area of the North Waziristan tribal district.

The martyred soldiers included Lance Hawaldar Zubair Qadir and Sepoys Uzair Afsar and Qasim Maqsood, while the deceased children were identified as four-year-old Anam, eight-year-old Ahsan, and 11-year-old Ahmed Hassan.

The namaz-e-Janaza of Uzair Afsar was offered at Pharhari where a large number of area people and his friends and a contingent of army personnel led by Lt Colonel Ahsan Jehangir participated in the funeral and he was laid to rest.

The army contingent presented solute to the grave of the martyr and laid floral wreaths at the grave while the uniform of the martyred sepoy was handed over to his father Muhammad Afsar.