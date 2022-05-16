Anti-terrorism meeting today: Pakistan, India, SCO to focus on Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: Counterterrorism teams from India and Pakistan and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will thrash out anti-terror measures under the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), in particular it will discuss security situation in Afghanistan, foreign media reported.
The meeting is scheduled to start in New Delhi on Monday (today).The RATS is a permanent body under the SCO based out of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It is aimed at promoting cooperation of member states against terrorism, separatism, and extremism. The chairmanship of SCO is by rotation for a year between member states. India is currently chairing the executive council.
Islamabad’s decision to send a three-member delegation to India assumes importance this time because this is the first such government delegation that will be visiting the country after a new government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took over last month.
Late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, was a sincere friend of Pakistan
One of the victims was killed inside the shop while the second one was targeted outside,” says CCPO
Both India and Malaysia made surprise rate hikes this month
The premier does not want to burden the masses, so he refused to hike the prices of POL products, Miftah Ismail
The Pakistani Americans delegation included Ahmed Quraishi who happens to be an employee of the state TV
Imran Khan reiterated that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him
Comments