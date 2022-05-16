Anti-terrorism meeting today: Pakistan, India, SCO to focus on Afghanistan

This file photo shows the flags of SCO member states.

NEW DELHI: Counterterrorism teams from India and Pakistan and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will thrash out anti-terror measures under the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), in particular it will discuss security situation in Afghanistan, foreign media reported.

The meeting is scheduled to start in New Delhi on Monday (today).The RATS is a permanent body under the SCO based out of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It is aimed at promoting cooperation of member states against terrorism, separatism, and extremism. The chairmanship of SCO is by rotation for a year between member states. India is currently chairing the executive council.

Islamabad’s decision to send a three-member delegation to India assumes importance this time because this is the first such government delegation that will be visiting the country after a new government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took over last month.