‘Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) conference’ being held on May 21

PESHAWAR: Preparations are being made to hold the ‘Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) Conference’ on May 21 here.

Five thousand uniformed volunteers would be deployed for the security of the conference, which is expected to be attended by tens of thousands of people.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leaders held meetings with the commissioner and deputy commissioner to discuss arrangements for the conference.

In order to ensure maximum participation in the conference, provincial president of the party Maulana Attaur Rahman and other party leaders would visit Malakand, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan and Hazara divisions.

Talking to media, provincial spokesman for the party Abdul Jalil Jan said that the conference would be held on Saturday, May 21, at 4pm at Kabutar Chowk on Dilazak Road.

Central chief of the party and president Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rahman and known religious scholars and political leaders from across the country would address the conference, he said.

He said the provincial leadership of the party paid visits to Peshawar and Hazara Divisions to muster support for the conference and ensure maximum participation.

The party leaders during their visit to Malakand division would address a meeting of district, tehsil councils, party leaders and elected representatives at Fishing Hut, Chakdara on May 16.

Meanwhile, members of the steering committee of the party for the conference led by Abdul Jalil Jan, met Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mahsud and Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan.

Muhammad Israr Marwat, tehsil chairman Haroon Sifat were also present on the occasion.

The delegation also called on Superintendent of Police (SP-Security) Salahuddin Khan, SP City Atiqur Rahman and others and discussed security measures for the event.

They informed the officials concerned that some 5,000 uniformed volunteers of the party would present to provide security to the conference.