Kazmi begins second stint as Pakistan coach today

KARACHI: The newly-hired Iranian judo coach Sajjad Kazmi arrived in Lahore late Saturday night to begin his second stint as Pakistan coach on Monday (today).

He was received by the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) vice-president Masood Ahmed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, and was then taken to Islamabad on Sunday.

He will join his duty from Monday (today) and will also meet the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman at his office. The PJF has booked a room in a guest house for Sajjad in the federal capital which is hosting the national judo camp for a number of international events in the next few months.

"Yes, he has arrived," PJF vice-president Masood Ahmed told 'The News' from Islamabad. "He met with the fighters and they are very happy that they have got once again the valuable services of Sajjad," Masood said.

Hours before flying for Pakistan on Saturday, Sajjad said he was very happy to join Pakistan's squad.

"It's an honour for me that I am back as Pakistan coach," Sajjad told this correspondent from Iran. "Pakistan is brimming with talent.

Although time is very short and very crucial events are ahead I will try my best to train the fighters for the coming events," he said.

"Qaiser Afridi and Shah Hussain are great. Although Shah is training in Japan and has a great future, sometimes he will also need training with us," Sajjad said.

Pakistani judokas are preparing for a couple of Grand Slams, Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games to be held in the next few months.