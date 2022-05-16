Taxpayers asked to keep close liaison with FTO office

LAHORE:Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah Sunday emphasised the urgent need of uninterrupted close liaison of business community and tax payers with office of FTO across the country for immediate redressal of their genuine grievances on top priority.

He stated this while talking a corporate sector delegation led by Meher Kashif Younis, former senior vice-president Lahore which called on him Sunday to abreast him of taxation problems being confronted by business community. He said that no injustice would be tolerated at any cost against tax-payers by the tax collectors throughout the country.

He said he always attached great importance to business community especially all tax-payers and fully committed by law to address the genuine grievances due to any mal-administration by any functionaries of Federal Board of Revenue or Inland Revenue services or customs.

He said all advisers/consultants of regional offices of FTO spread all over the country had already been directed to speed the lawful disposal of pending complaints on merit within stipulated time frame of maximum 60 days. He said private sector always played a significant role in economic development of the country and the state was bound to provide business friendly environment by fully ensuring ease of doing business.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said tax-payers contribute a major role in national development by paying taxes timely. On the other hand, he said, FBR is an apex tax body in Pakistan which collects taxes and revenue from tax payers strictly in accordance with law. He urged the business community to file only lawful genuine complaints supported with documentary evidence for seeking justice or remedy of grievances.

He said special awareness seminars were being organised at all regional offices and big cities to educate the business community about the role and function of FTO while business honorary coordinators had also been appointed at chambers of commerce and industries for effective better coordination with FTO for prompt action.

Meher Kashif Younis invited FTO to address an awareness seminar in City for tax-payers especially members of business community and offered to sponsor the event which he accepted to be conveyed in the last week of the month.