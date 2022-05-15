AIOU exams start tomorrow

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing online examinations on Monday (May 16) for its international students settled in various countries across the world for the programs offered in autumn semester 2021. According to AIOU, the program includes BA (Associate Degree), B.Com, Associate Degree in Education(ADE).
Roll number slips and date sheet have been uploaded at the students portals. It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU, as a prestigious national institution, is offering educational services to not only the Pakistanis settled in Middle East but also offering for international students across the world so that they can empower themselves through education and training to explore better employment opportunities.
