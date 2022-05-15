BOOKSHELF: Preserving culture, lifestyle of ordinary slum citizens

By Our correspondent

Rawalpindi: There was a time in Pakistan when politics was a forbidden fruit for ordinary citizens and it was considered only the right of feudal and powerful elite of the country to practice it, said Senator Farhatullah Babar.

He was addressing a ceremony to launch a book ‘The Slums Culture: The Life and Life Style of our Migrants’, authored by Sumaira Gul, organised by Shaheed Bhutto Foundation. PPP Punjab Secretary Information Shahzad Ahmad Cheema, Haris Khaleeq, Shaheed Bhutto Foundation Chairman Asif Khan, City President Raja Kamran, Faiza Khan and others spoke on the occasion.

Eulogising services of Sumaira Gul for PPP and the city of Rawalpindi, Senator Farhatullah Babar said that PPP leadership is always proud of such activists who always strive to serve the community and protect their rights.

He said that due to Shaheed Zulfikaq Ali Bhutto the politics in Pakistan trickled down to grassroots level and empowered ordinary citizens. “As we know, PPP activists mingle with ordinary citizens and understand their problems and their lifestyle. Therefore, the effort of Sumaira Gul in preserving and highlighting the culture and lifestyle of the ordinary slum citizens could be deemed as a great achievement,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumaira Gul thanked all the distinguished guests particularly Shaheed Bhutto Foundation for attending and organising the ceremony.

She said PPP always strives to serve the community at grassroots level. “It also remains on the credit of the party to field ordinary citizens like me in the elections, as its leadership knows how to give respect to its activists,” she concluded.

Earlier reviewing the book, Fayyaz Baqir said that the book gives a first-hand account of people living in the informal settlements in Pakistan. “As noted by many renowned scholars, 90 percent of our population depends on the informal economy. Perween Rahman noted that people in these settlements create most of their infrastructure themselves. The best way to know about them is to become Ninja Turtles of Mapping. Sumaira Gul is one of those Ninja Turtles who has drawn the map of an informal settlement in Rawalpindi in words. The book has received tributes from international and national development experts and has been recommended for the briefing of development experts and teaching at the universities. If we want to change, we need to learn from the knowledge in the field. Sumaira’s book is a welcome addition to this body of knowledge,” he added.