McLaren to take over Mercedes team in Formula E

PARIS: McLaren is to join the Formula E world championship from next season by taking over the existing Mercedes team, the British brand announced on Saturday.

The acquisition of Mercedes — the reigning champions — is “expected to complete later this year”, according to a McLaren press statement.

It will expand McLaren’s racing stable which already includes Formula One, IndyCar, Extreme E, and esports.

“The move into Formula E not only reflects McLaren’s commitment to EV (electric) motorsport but the aim to accelerate McLaren Racing’s sustainability journey and reach a new, more diverse global audience,” said McLaren.