President inaugurates Zindigi Future Fest 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday inaugurated country’s largest tech conference and expo Zindigi Future Fest 2022 that is powered by JS Bank.

The Fest is being held in Islamabad from May 13 to May 15. It is the first of its kind event being held in the country and is expected to host more than 30,000 participants, showcase 250+ world-class speakers, innovation workshops and over 100 stall installations by exhibitors. JS Bank’s chief operating officer Imran Haleem Shaikh and chairman of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) was also part of the inauguration alongside other representatives from the public, private and tech communities.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Alvi stated that country’s potential lies in its youthful population and young people hold keys to future national progress and prosperity.

Declaiming the tech industry as a jump starter for the country, he said the youth-centric entrepreneurship and digital skill programs initiated by the federal government laid a foundation for ongoing sustainable growth and syncing with the passion and zeal of the IT industry.

Appreciating JS Bank and Zindigi for supporting Future Fest and technological growth in the country, the President also commended the bank for its specially designed programs that provide women and differently abled people opportunities to secure their financial well-being. Alvi also gave awards to the participants and organisers of the event.

Imran Shaikh thanked the President for honoring the participants with his presence and commended Startup Grind for hosting an international level event for the domestic audience. During his welcome note, he shared that Pakistan’s younger generations had challenged the paradigm of how banking was done in the past. He also spoke on how JS Bank had launched Zindigi to meet the needs of the burgeoning market while also partnering with tech start-ups through financial investments and supportive collaborations. He further lauded the tech community for its role in making the country a leading player in the global tech industry.

At Zindigi Future Fest, participants can enjoy well-curated unlimited networking and many activities crafted to make the conferences an experience apart.