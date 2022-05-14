Book on culture comes out

PESHAWAR: A book titled “Tehzeeb Ka Safar”, authored by a Peshawar-based journalist, has come out.
The book by journalist and columnist Muhammad Daud sheds light on the issues facing the region as well as Pakistan-Iran cultures. The book is considered a good addition to the list of travelogues. The book is available at University Book Agency and other major bookstores of the city.
The 210-page book also discusses the enhancement of trade between Pakistan and Iran and the need for an open trade agreement between the two countries for the overall improvement of the socioeconomic conditions of people.
