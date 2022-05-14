FMTI, PMC Acts to be repealed

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Friday received a highly positive response to its appeal for restoration of the previous status of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), repealing the Federal Medical Teaching Institution (FMTI) Act, as well as repeal of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act, 2020 and restoration of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Act 2012.

The appeal was made by a PMA delegation that called on Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Ahmed Shah, who assured them that the coalation partners will meet the genuine demands of medical practitioners. “PPP will continue its efforts for the betterment of medical professionals and to improve the healthcare system of the country to ensure better health services for people,” he stated.

Led by its president, Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandesha, and general secretary Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, the delegation expressed concern over the FMTI Act implemented in PIMS, and appointments made through the said Act. The meeting was also attended by other PMA representatives including Dr. Syed Abid Shah, Dr. Imran Sikandar, Dr. Mian Rasheed, Dr. Riaz Shahbaz Janjua, Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan and Dr. Roshan Bashir.

Dr. Bandesha alleged that the FMTI Act was aimed at promoting nepotism and favoritism, and has damaged the service structure of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff besides increasing difficulties for patients.

The meeting also featured a discussion on the National Licensing Examination (NLE) and categorization system of government and private medical colleges by PMC.

The delegation also discussed the matter of centralized MDCAT examination for admissions in medical colleges all over Pakistan and increased minimum merit of up to 65%. They demanded full autonomy for the provinces vis-à-vis admission to medical colleges.