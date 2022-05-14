Khalid Atlas wins New England Regional Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Khalid Atlas Khan won the MA Squash Singles Championships (New England Regional Championship) in Massachusetts, USA.

Khalid defeated Mark Froot from Boston in the final to claim the title of this event in which 26 players from different states participated.

Khalid is a former national player and currently Head Squash Coach at Lifetime Athletic Club, MA, USA.

He is also ASF Level-II, WSF Level-1 Qualified Coach while WSF & ASF Level-1 Qualified Tutor.