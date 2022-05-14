Westbury Open Tennis Championship begins today

KARACHI: More than 150 players from Lahore, Multan, Hyderabad and Karachi are participating in the 19th Westbury Tennis Championships commencing from Saturday (today) at Modern Club here.

The organisers have also finalised seeding of various events for this national level event for seniors and juniors.

Lahore’s Asad Zaman is top seed in Juniors 18 category and under-16 singles and Amir Mazari from Lahore is top seed in under-14 singles.

Lahore’s Zohaib Afzal is top seed in under-12 singles and Rashid Ali Bachani from Hyderabad is top seed in under-10 singles.

The pair of Rashid Malik and Javed Iqbal is top seed in 55 Plus doubles category.