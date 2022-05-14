 
May 14, 2022
President approves CCI reconstitution

The prime minister will head the CCI, while it will comprise chief ministers of the four provinces and three federal ministers

By News Desk
May 14, 2022
President Dr Arif Alvi. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, a statement from the President's Secretariat said.

The prime minister will head the CCI, while it will comprise chief ministers of the four provinces and three federal ministers — who will be a part of the council as the PM has nominated them. 

The federal ministers include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

