President approves CCI reconstitution

President Dr Arif Alvi. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, a statement from the President's Secretariat said.

The prime minister will head the CCI, while it will comprise chief ministers of the four provinces and three federal ministers — who will be a part of the council as the PM has nominated them.

The federal ministers include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.