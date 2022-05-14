President approves CCI reconstitution

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, a statement from the President's Secretariat said.
The prime minister will head the CCI, while it will comprise chief ministers of the four provinces and three federal ministers — who will be a part of the council as the PM has nominated them.
The federal ministers include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.
