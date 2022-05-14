Gold drops Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs700 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs135,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs600 to Rs115,998.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $28 to $1,818 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44.