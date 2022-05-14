Significance of Balochistan, Gwadar Port highlighted

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar “Balochistan – Hostile and Competing Interests of Neighbours / Region; Battlefield of Proxies”.

According to a press release, Department of Political Science Associate Professor Dr Rehana Saeed Hashmi provided with in-depth introduction of Balochistan and its geo-political importance, as a subject to international politics.

She discussed in detail the strategic significance of Balochistan and Gwadar Port in relevance to major and regional players like China, Russia, India and United States. She said that the involvement and interest of China in Balochistan had contributed to other powers strategic concerns. It unveiled some external and internal competing interests within the region, which were challenging the state writ and security in Balochistan, she added.

Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars were present on the occasion. Livestock course concludes: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa organised a five-day Livestock Management Course which concluded at UVAS Veterinary Academy on Friday.

The training was organised under the project “Livelihood improvement through livestock development in Hazara Division KP”. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Project Manager Dr Muhammad Zafran Turk, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram, Dr Zahid and a number of participants were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS was a national university imparting professional knowledge and skills to livestock professionals for their capacity building.

He advised the participants to spread knowledge which they learnt from this training among other professionals through social media so that maximum impact could be achieved.

Various aspects related to animal housing, managing & monitoring, farm hygiene & biosecurity, animal selection, management of animals, production related to disorders and general management and care were discussed during the course.