‘Elections announcement to end tension’

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said that decision for early elections can dispel the atmosphere of political tension and conflict in the country. In a statement on Friday, Shujauddin Sheikh wondered that earlier the joint opposition was demanding early election but the PTI government was avoiding it and now the ousted PTI government is demanding early elections but the government is declining it. He said it would have been in the best interest of the country, had all parties sat down and negotiated to resolve this matter. Unfortunately, inflexibility on both sides pushed the situation to an acrimonious stage where PTI has threatened a long march to Islamabad if elections were not announced, which could lead to violent clashes between the government and the opposition, with chaos and possible loss of precious lives.