Departments put on alert against heatwave

LAHORE:The Punjab government has put on alert all the relevant departments in the province following the severe heatwave forecast by the Meteorological Department for next week.
CS Kamran Ali Afzal said that to prevent health-related incidents caused by the severe heatwave hitting the country, the provincial and district disaster management authorities have been activated across the province. He added that hospitals and Rescue 1122 have also been put on high alert. The chief secretary mentioned that temporary water-drinking points, and early response centres had been established in vulnerable areas. He appealed to the citizens to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heatwave and follow the advisories issued by health department.
