The biggest fall

The recent collapse of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has signalled the market’s rising anxiety about deteriorating economic fundamentals as a result of the incumbent government’s inaction on several economic issues. The most recent drop is the result of a combination of reasons, including worsening fiscal conditions, growing external sector challenges and political instability. The failure of the new coalition administration to come up with a viable strategy to rebuild the economy is the most important factor. For example, there is still apprehension about making a firm decision on ending unsustainable energy subsidies.
Imran Khan’s call for a long march has also limited the new government’s ability to take big economic steps in order to prevent blowback. The bottom line is that the people of Pakistan are paying the price of this political turmoil.
Muhammad Qasim Qaiser
Gujranwala
Pakistan’s economic condition is not good. We are trapped under loans and do not have a viable plan to steer the...
The law has set a limit on the amount of funds candidates can use in their election campaigns. We need such...
This refers to the article, ‘Generate revenues or default’ by Mansoor Ahmad. The current political turmoil is...
Building factories near densely populated areas is a wrong decision. In Kohi Goth, Karachi, the authorities have...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of high tuition fees. Students of private schools barely...
The state of Karnataka in India has been fraught with communal tensions of late – the hijab controversy, restriction...
Comments