JS Zindigi organises tech event

ISLAMABAD: Zindigi, country’s first customisable digital banking experience powered by JS, has organised a three-day tech event ‘Future Fest’, The News learnt on Thursday.

The event, to be held in Islamabad from May 13 to May 15, would be country’s largest tech conference and expo 2022, Zindigi said.

Zindigi Future Fest will be a three-day event hosting four conferences and an exhibition arena covering an innovation exposition and workshops by renowned local and international speakers.

JS Bank’s chief operating officer Imran Haleem Shaikh, COO of JS Bank will be delivering a key note at the event to share the vision of the bank and its role in developing tech eco system of the country.

It is the first of its kind event, which is expected to host more than 30,000 participants, showcase 250+ world-class speakers, and over 100 stall installations by exhibitors.

Speaking about the event, Shaikh said, “The Fest is the first of its kind tech event on such a large scale which is bringing tech enthusiasts together and giving an opportunity to startups, freelancers, small & large scale tech businesses and many others to explore the potential in the country.

The festival will hold sessions, including innovation to Life, the role of digital in changing times, blockchain technology, and others.

The participants will get a chance to enjoy well-curated unlimited networking.

It will include many activities crafted to make the conferences an experience apart. Participants can also avail 50 percent discount on the entry pass by downloading Zindigi app.