Shopping arcade at Peshawar PC: Hashoo Group, Star Marketing ink accord

ISLAMABAD: Hashwani Hotels Limited of Hashoo Group and Star Marketing (Pvt) Limited signed an agreement for a shopping arcade at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Hayatabad, Peshawar. The agreement was signed by Finance Law Officer of Hashoo Group Shakir Bohra and Star Marketing CEO Wasiq Ali Khan.

Hashoo Group CEO and Deputy Chairman Murtaza Hashwani was present at the signing ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel, Islamabad. Chairman of Board of Governors of HECM, Vice Chairman of Hashoo Group Akhtar Bhawani, Hashoo Group Hospitality and Education CEO Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Finance Law Officer Hospitality and Real Estate Division of Hashoo Group Shakir Bohra, CEO of Pearl Real Estate Holdings Sheryar Saleem, Senior Vice President Asim Ibrahim, MD Star Marketing Ikhlaq Ahmed, Tassaduq and Javed Malik and others also attended the ceremony.

CEO of Pearl Real Estate Holdings Sheryar Saleem, while addressing the ceremony, said that hotel and shopping arcade in Peshawar is a very significant development as it will provide world class facility of shopping to the Peshawar people as before it, both facilities under one roof were not available in Peshawar.

With this development, the city would become a hub of commercial activities. He said that sales and marketing facilities will be available in Peshawar and it would benefit both Star Marketing and Hashoo Group.

While addressing the ceremony, Star Marketing MD Ikhlaq Ahmed said that it is the beginning of a long journey of cooperation between Star Marketing and Hashoo Group and both would go far in this regard. He said when we provide services to the people, it is meant to continue forever.

He said that Star Marketing works countrywide and has overseas strong ties. He said that it is an impression that Star Marketing works only with A-Class developers. It is correct but it does not mean that A-Class developers are those who have money and land but A-Class developers are those who work in a transparent manner and whose land is clear and have all the relevant NoCs.

He said that it is matter of satisfaction that they were moving with the Hashoo Group for the first time and they will move on a long road.