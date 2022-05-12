CDA operation against encroachments

Islamabad : The enforcement wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday carried out operations against encroachments in the National Park Hills area.
The enforcement staff assisted by Islamabad Police demolished a room and a ‘chappar’ hotel at Saidpur Village in the foothills of Margalla.
In an operation in Darah area of National Park area, two illegally constructed houses were razed.
In Kundian Village, a newly constructed house was demolished with the use of heavy machinery, while action was also taken against a den of buffaloes in Mal Dheri area.
A spokesman of Capital Development Authority said it was their priority to keep beauty of Margalla Hills intact.
