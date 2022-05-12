FIB gives fresh membership to Pakistan

KARACHI: International Boules Federation (the Fédération Internationale de Boules) has given fresh membership to Pakistan and asked the country to participate in international competitions.
President FIB Frédéric RUIS confirmed this in a letter to Abdul Samad
Khan, President of the Pakistan Sports Federation Boules.
According to the letter, a copy of which is available with ‘The News’, Pakistan at the end of 2020 wanted to join FIB and followed the membership process.
“On September 16, the congress of Martigues (France) unanimously voted for your membership since the required conditions were fulfilled,” stated the letter.
The letter mentioned that Abdul Samad was having difficulties with the
Pakistan Petanque Fédération regarding the membership.
“Firstly, I consulted the archives of the F.I.B. which indicates that there was, in the past, a federation in your country. This last one, having not been up to date with her contributions for several terms, was therefore struck off.
“In order to avoid any misunderstanding with our friends from Petanque, I therefore contacted Mr. Claude AZEMA, President of the International Federation of Petanque who confirmed to me our decision to recognize you as the National Federation of Sport Boule in Pakistan,” stated the president FIB.
"I therefore confirm to you, by the present, that your federation is now a member of the Fédération Internationale de Boules.
“I immediately inform the President of the Asia-Oceania continental structure of this decision. I hope we will have the opportunity to meet at the next international competitions,” stated Frédéric RUIS.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has been making waves in recent times.The 20-year-old scaled...
MADRID: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Barcelona tightened their grip on second place in La Liga on Tuesday...
LAHORE: Pakistan women's team skipper Bismah Maroof's participation in upcoming Commonwealth Games is in limbo after...
LONDON: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is now in contention to become England’s new Test head coach,...
LAHORE: Former Pakistan Olympian and coach Rehan Butt has said five-a-side hockey has the potential to become popular...
NEW YORK: The wildly popular FIFA video-game series will be rebranded EA Sports FC next year, its publisher Electronic...
Comments