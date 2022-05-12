FIB gives fresh membership to Pakistan

KARACHI: International Boules Federation (the Fédération Internationale de Boules) has given fresh membership to Pakistan and asked the country to participate in international competitions.

President FIB Frédéric RUIS confirmed this in a letter to Abdul Samad

Khan, President of the Pakistan Sports Federation Boules.

According to the letter, a copy of which is available with ‘The News’, Pakistan at the end of 2020 wanted to join FIB and followed the membership process.

“On September 16, the congress of Martigues (France) unanimously voted for your membership since the required conditions were fulfilled,” stated the letter.

The letter mentioned that Abdul Samad was having difficulties with the

Pakistan Petanque Fédération regarding the membership.

“Firstly, I consulted the archives of the F.I.B. which indicates that there was, in the past, a federation in your country. This last one, having not been up to date with her contributions for several terms, was therefore struck off.

“In order to avoid any misunderstanding with our friends from Petanque, I therefore contacted Mr. Claude AZEMA, President of the International Federation of Petanque who confirmed to me our decision to recognize you as the National Federation of Sport Boule in Pakistan,” stated the president FIB.

"I therefore confirm to you, by the present, that your federation is now a member of the Fédération Internationale de Boules.

“I immediately inform the President of the Asia-Oceania continental structure of this decision. I hope we will have the opportunity to meet at the next international competitions,” stated Frédéric RUIS.