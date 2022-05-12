PCB announces match officials for home series

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed the match officials appointments for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T20I and ODI series which will be played here at the Southend Club ground from May 24.

Umpires Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal and Imran Jawed will share the on-field and reserve umpire duties. Ali Naqvi will be the match referee for the T20Is while Mohammad Javed Malik will perform the refereeing duties for the ODIs.

The Sri Lankan team arrives in Karachi on May 19. The two teams will engage in a three-match T20I series with matches scheduled for May 24, 26 and 28. The three ODI matches which are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship will be played on June 1, 3 and 5.