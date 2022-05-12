Zardari used vulgar language against key institution: Zaidi

KARACHI: Criticising Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for his remarks regarding a top military official that he has been cornered, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Ali Zaidi on Wednesday said that vulgar language was used against the key institution that has been fighting for the integrity of the country.

“In the PTI’s rallies, no one has criticised the institutions on the stage. It is not necessary that the party would agree with someone if one gives their opinions in the rally,” said Zaidi, while addressing a press conference at Insaf House, Karachi. Commenting on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Wednesday’s decision against de-seating PTI’s 20 dissident MNAs, he said that it was a black day in the country. The PIT leader said that he had ample evidence against Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s company for its involvement in the money laundering.