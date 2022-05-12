 
Thursday May 12, 2022
Lahore

Woman killed

By Our Correspondent
May 12, 2022

LAHORE:A 30-year-old woman was killed by her lover in the Baghbanpura police area on Wednesday. The accused Akram made his forced entry into the house of the victim identified as “S” and attacked her with a hammer, resulting into her instant death. The accused had been in a relationship with the victim for many years. Police arrested the accused and shifted the body to the morgue.

