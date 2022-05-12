Teenage boy kills stepmother

A teenage boy stabbed his stepmother to death at their house in Karachi’s Malir locality on Wednesday night. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.
The slain woman was identified as Azra. Her husband, Kamran, who had a second marriage with her, also approached the police and narrated that his son, Zain, had stabbed the victim to death.
Kamran maintained that Azra and Zain were not on good terms with each other and they often clashed. He reported that the incident took place when Zain was asked to bring a cake for the birthday party of his younger brother but he instead brought a knife and stabbed his stepmother to death. Police have arrested the teenager and initiated investigations.
