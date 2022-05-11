Emergency block at CDA Hospital to be expanded, upgraded

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad visited CDA Hospital on Tuesday ordering the expansion of the emergency block.

Officers of relevant departments were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, the Chairman Capital Development Authority directed the Engineering Wing to expand and upgrade the Emergency Block of Capital Development Authority Hospital in line with modern standards and to install state-of-the-art machinery to provide modern treatment facilities to patients.

He further directed that a triage facility should be started for the patients coming into the emergency. Under this facility the patients would be divided into three different categories in which patients having cough, cold, and fever should be kept in green colour.

The second category includes patients with heart, liver, kidney, and gastroenteritis in yellow and the third category includes critically ill patients such as road accident, heart attack, injuries and those who need immediate medical attention be placed in the red colour category.

The CDA chairman directed that the administration block became vacant after the construction of a new block in the hospital therefore another block should be constructed by extending this block from three to four stories.

In this regard, orders were issued to the Engineering Wing to prepare a feasibility report and submit it for approval in the next meeting.

During the visit, the Capital Development Authority chairman was also briefed about the newly recruited specialists and paramedical staff in the hospital.

The CDA chairman was informed that more new specialties have also been introduced in the hospital including Magsofacial Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Endocrinology, Neurosurgery, Clinical Psychology, and others.

The CDA chairman directed that these departments should be activated immediately so that patients could be provided quality health facilities. He further directed that steps should be taken to provide round-the-clock services including emergency, laboratory, MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound. Similarly, he said that plans should be made to relocate the offices of Rescue 1122 to a suitable location so that this emergency service can be fully utilized more effectively.

He further directed that the repair work of off-road ambulances should be completed and made operational as soon as possible so that the best medical facilities could be provided to the citizens.