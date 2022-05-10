Dr Asad leaves for Brussels to assume charge as envoy to EU, Belgium

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed who earned fame for his cable based upon his discussion with a middle-level US official in March this year, left for Brussels to assume as country’s envoy for the European Union (EU) and Belgium.

He had to wait for about two months before departing for the Belgian capital. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Monday that with his departure for the EU headquarters, the issue that caused hue and cry made by deposed prime minister Imran Khan about a so-called intrigue for his ouster from the office, is being viewed as a closed and past transaction until and unless any high-level probe is ordered afresh.

The sources reminded that the pretext of cable gate has been buried by the administration for practical purposes and for the reason Dr Asad Majeed who was author of the letter that gave “birth” to conspiracy has wouldn’t be required to stay on in capital.

The sources pointed out that the PTI is also slipping from its previous position pertaining to the cable gate and has been changing its goalpost. It has shifted the burden on the institutions which created the cult of PTI chief’s politics but now facing his wreath.

The sources reminded that the GSP-Plus and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) like conspicuously important subjects couldn’t left unattended for longer period of time. For the reason Ambassador Dr Asad Majeed has been asked to move to his capital of new posting forthwith, the sources added.

Pakistan’s ambassador Zaheer Aslam Janjua has also left Brussels for his new destination Canadian capital Ottawa.

He has been assigned as high commissioner for that North American state, the sources said. Amir Khurram Rathore who was high commissioner in Ottawa has been transferred to Riyadh to become ambassador for Saudi Arabia last year when Lieutenant General (Retired) Bilal Akbar was unceremoniously recalled from the Saudi capital much before his tenure was over by the ousted government of Imran Khan.

The sources pointed out that a protocol glitch linked with the family of the deposed prime minister tuned up as a reason for the retired general’s removal from the ambassadorial slot prematurely.