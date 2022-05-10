Imran is Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq of this country: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that Imran Khan is Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq of this country.

He said Imran Khan had deep apprehensions, as he had failed to fulfil his agenda of bringing a bad name to Pakistan in the world. He said former PM destroyed Pakistan’s economy in his three-and-a-half years government and brought destruction to the country on economic and ethical fronts. He isolated Pakistan in the comity of nations, Fazl alleged.

He asked whether Imran Khan wanted to form his government again with this role and conduct. He said that statements against defence forces were aimed at dividing the Army. He said, “We should respect the Army as an institution.”

Fazl alleged that Imran Khan wanted to create anarchy in the country and a lobby of elite class was behind him. He said that they would not allow anyone to play with the very foundations of the state institutions. Fazl expressed his resolve to defend the country’s frontiers and state institutions. He said that Imran Khan tried to create fissures in the OIC and now he wanted to divide the defence institutions with the backing of a particular lobby and it was a heinous crime. He said that Imran Khan broke all records of corruption during his government and international institutions stood witness to it. The JUIF chief said that Imran Khan sold out Kashmir to India and kept CPEC on hold for three years. He said that a US national was made the SBP governor and he handed the state bank over to the IMF. He said that he always pretended himself as anti-US person, but his cabinet had 15 US nationals. He said that Imran Khan wanted to come to power once again to complete his agenda of eliminating Pakistan from the world map, but his designs would not be allowed to be fulfilled.