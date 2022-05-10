SC removes objections on Mansoor’s contempt petition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has admitted for hearing the contempt petition filed by Pakistan Sports Board deputy director general Mansoor Ahmed Khan against former minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and others.

Mansoor had filed a contempt petition against Dr Fehmida Mirza, secretary IPC and others for ignoring the august court’s ruling in the appointment of director general Pakistan Sports Board.

A three-member bench of the apex court had set rules for the appointment of DG Pakistan Sports Board, however former minister Dr Fehmida Mirza had made changes in those rules, set by the apex court.

Later on Mansoor filed a contempt petition against the former minister and others. However, the Registrar Office of the apex court had raised objections on the contempt petition against which Mansoor had filed an appeal against the Registrar office’s objections.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the appeal in his chamber and heard from the appellant. The chief justice after removing the objections of the Registrar office admitted the appeal of Mansoor and ordered for fixing the matter in the court.