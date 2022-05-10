 
World

Iran says EU nuclear coordinator to visit this week

By AFP
May 10, 2022

Tehran: The European Union’s coordinator for talks between Iran and world powers over restoring a frayed 2015 nuclear deal will visit Tehran this week, Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday. The coordinator, Enrique Mora, has played a key role as an intermediary between the US and Iran during a year of on-off talks in Vienna that seek to revive the deal.

