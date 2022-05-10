Two injured as windstorm hits Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two people, including a woman, were injured in roof and wall collapse incidents when a windstorm hit the provincial capital on Monday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said two people were rescued who sustained injuries in incidents of wall collapse near a family park. The windstorm damaged hoardings and uprooted trees in different parts of the capital city.

The windstorm disrupted routine life and communication system in the provincial capital. The windstorm hit the provincial capital in the afternoon and caused power suspension.The storm uprooted billboards and trees besides damaging windowpanes and main gates of houses.

The storm also damaged fruit orchards, vegetables and wheat crop, which is being harvested.A light shower followed the storm breaking the heatwave and turning the weather pleasant. Earlier in the day, the weather remained hot and the windstorm started at 4 pm, which continued for a long time.

According to the regional met office, Peshawar and Balakot received one-millimetre rain while the weather remained dry and hot in other parts of the province. The Met Office forecast said mainly hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most parts. It said hot weather was expected in plain areas of the province today.

However, thunderstorms coupled with winds were expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Lower Kohistan, Upper Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Malakand, Chitral, Upper Dir, Bajaur, Swat, Buner, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Orakzai and Kurram districts.