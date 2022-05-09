Farrukh accuses govt of launching operation against journalists

ISLAMABAD: Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Farrukh Habib has alleged the government for starting a targeted operation against journalists. He said the incumbent government after coming into power deprived many prominent journalists of their jobs. “PM Shehbaz Sharif removed FIA officers for pursuing Rs16 billion money laundering case against him and tasked the agency’s officials to chase journalists,” said Farrukh.