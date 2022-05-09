Bilawal likely to visit US mid-month

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit the US in the middle of this month, it is learnt.

Diplomatic sources told Jang, Bilawal is visiting the US on the invitation of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In his first official visit, Bilawal would meet Blinken and other US officials. Minster of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar may also be a part of the delegation. Last week, Blinken had felicitated Bilawal over the phone upon assuming office, expressing his commitment to boost bilateral relations.Bilawal is expected to participate in the “Global Food Security” meeting on May 18 and virtually attend the second world COVID conference on May 12.