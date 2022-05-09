Bilawal likely to visit US mid-month

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit the US in the middle of this month, it is learnt.
Diplomatic sources told Jang, Bilawal is visiting the US on the invitation of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In his first official visit, Bilawal would meet Blinken and other US officials. Minster of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar may also be a part of the delegation. Last week, Blinken had felicitated Bilawal over the phone upon assuming office, expressing his commitment to boost bilateral relations.Bilawal is expected to participate in the “Global Food Security” meeting on May 18 and virtually attend the second world COVID conference on May 12.
A case is being registered on account of the speeches and Imran Khan will have to face a probe for his assertions
PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan has directed the authorities concerned to complete the...
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services, Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, said on Sunday that lack of...
NAB has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to oversee the CPEC projects being completed in Pakistan,...
King Salman underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder in 2020
The PM directed the federal government institutions to extend every possible assistance and cooperation to the...
Comments