KOHAT: A robber was killed and a cop sustained injuries during an encounter in Miankhel Bazaar in Kohat on Saturday. The police said that robbers were fleeing after committing a robbery in Kohat main bazaar when they were challenged by the police. An exchange of fire between the police and robbers took place during which a robber was killed and a cop identified as Zar Badshah sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital.