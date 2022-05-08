Railway minister visits Faisalabad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique visited Faisalabad Railway Station on Saturday.

Divisional officers briefed the minister on steps taken for the convenience of the people.

The minister also met passengers of Karakoram Express and asked them about facilities provided to them in the train.

Saad directed DS Railway Lahore to construct a shed for the convenience of passengers between platforms No 2 and 3 and to restore the parking stand outside the station.

The minister said the platforms of the railway station should be repaired and leveled. On this occasion, the minister mingled with the people and listened to their problems and directed the officers concerned to restore the facilities provided to the porters in the past. He also issued orders to upgrade the main entry point of the station.

He ordered to change the location of vending stalls for the convenience of the passengers so that passengers could easily board trains.

Talking to reporters, the minister said those who came to build a new Pakistan had ruined the old Pakistan. He said everything had to be done anew now.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique also visited Faisalabad Airport on Saturday.

According to details, the Federal Minister inspected the passenger facilities at the airport and directed to provide better facilities to the passengers. Civil Aviation, PIA and ASF officials gave him briefing.

The Aviation Minister directed PIA and Civil Aviation to work together to operate daily flights between Faisalabad and Karachi. On the occasion, he issued instruction to PIA administration to start direct flights to Jeddah and Madinah for the convenience of Umrah pilgrims. Faisalabad Airport was rebuilt during the last PMLN government. Cargo delivery at Faisalabad Airport should be improved for the business community, said Saad. The present government is committed to provide more facilities in the field of aviation, said Khawaja Saad Rafique.