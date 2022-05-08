Abdus Sattar Edhi awarded honorary fellowship posthumously

The Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) on Saturday awarded its honorary fellowships to philanthropist the late Abdus Sattar Edhi, public healthcare professionals Prof Shahzad Ali Khan and Prof Dr Abdul Bari Khan and leading microbiologist Dr Farhan Essa at its convocation at the 3rd annual conference in Karachi.

Abdus Sattar Edhi was awarded the PSIM fellowship posthumously with citation for his services for the ailing humanity in Pakistan and abroad, and his honorary fellowship was received by his grandson Saad Edhi.

A renowned public health expert and vice chancellor of the Health Services Academy (HSA) was among three experts to receive the honorary fellowship of the PSIM, the most prestigious and reputed society of internal medicine experts.

Prof Shahzad Ali Khan is the alumnus of the King Edward Medical College, Lahore, a member of the defunct National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London, UK.

Chief Executive Officer Indus Health Network (IHN) Prof. Dr Abdul Bari Khan was also awarded the honorary fellowship with citation for his services for the ailing humanity, establishing the largest healthcare network on the basis of donations and charity and serving millions of patients across the country.

Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, the chief executive officer of the Essa Labs, was also awarded the honorary fellowship for his philanthropic services and provision of diagnostic and screening services free of charge wherever required and helping out needy and deserving patients.