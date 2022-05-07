Peshawar: Brother of three sisters falls victim to aerial firing

PESHAWAR: Six-year-old Mashood, who was the only brother of three sisters, fell victim to aerial firing on Chand Raat after being hit by a stray bullet. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard amid moving scenes. He had been taken to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar after being hit in his head by a stray bullet. The child remained under treatment for two days but the doctors could not save his life. His relatives told The News that the entire family had celebrated his birth. “He was born after the birth of his three sisters,” a relative said. He was a cute and good-looking child. His death left all, including his bed-ridden father, in a state of shock. His parents were shocked when the children shouted and informed them about the incident.