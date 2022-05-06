Shujaat kept promise, Elahi broke it: Zardari

SUKKUR/NAWABSHAH: Expressing his views about the Chaudhry brothers, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Eid Day that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi dishonoured the commitment made to him while Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain kept his words.

The former president made the remarks while he was talking to the media after offering the Eid prayer in his native town Nawabshah.He added, “Chaudhry Shujaat strengthened us by providing the support of two MNAs and we reciprocated as per the deal.”

He said the truth has prevailed and soon their governments will also be formed in rest of the two provinces, KPK and Balochistan.He also held special prayers for the security and prosperity of the country and added that he did not want to engage in political talk on the occasion of Eid but was forced to do so as the previous government had destroyed every institution.

Zardari also met with local workers of the Peoples Party and admitted he was unable to interact with them for a long time. He promised to keep in touch with them more frequently.Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and senior party leaders Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Nisar Khohro, MNA Nafisa Shah, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Nasir Shah and others greeted the party co-chairman at Zardari House Nawabshah.