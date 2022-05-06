Necrophilia case in Gujrat dist

GUJRAT: A necrophilia case was reported in Chak Kamala, some 20km off Tanda town, here on Thursday. The complainant said he had buried his 20-year-old differently abled niece on Wednesday. He said he found her body missing from the grave on Thursday. Later, her body was found at some distance in the graveyard. Police have registered a case, sent samples for a forensic examination and are looking for the criminal(s).
JHANG: Five people, including three members of a family, were killed in two incidents here on Thursday. In the first...
MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority cleared the Saiful Muluk road to traffic after six months of its closure...
BAHAWALPUR: Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal here. Eid prayers were offered at 780 Eidgahs,...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar concluded Eidul Fitr operation on Thursday by providing municipal...
In 2022, Imran Khan has a new story to tell — and he is a master storyteller
GENEVA: More unions and collective bargaining are vital to help countries recover from the pandemic and to overcome...
