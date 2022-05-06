 
Friday May 06, 2022
Top Story

Necrophilia case in Gujrat dist

By News Desk
May 06, 2022

GUJRAT: A necrophilia case was reported in Chak Kamala, some 20km off Tanda town, here on Thursday. The complainant said he had buried his 20-year-old differently abled niece on Wednesday. He said he found her body missing from the grave on Thursday. Later, her body was found at some distance in the graveyard. Police have registered a case, sent samples for a forensic examination and are looking for the criminal(s).

