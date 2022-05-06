Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to leave no stone unturned to address the immense economic challenges faced by the country.

He said it was a joint responsibility of the ruling PMLN and allied parties to overcome these challenges and steer the country out of these crisis.

Addressing the party workers at Jati Umra after offering the Eid prayers, he said that the government was aware of the economic difficulties in the country and overcoming the difficulties was the joint responsibility of the government and its stakeholders.

He promised that the country would be put on the path to progress and prosperity as envisioned by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif. The PM said that he would soon address the nation in which he would dilate upon the problems faced by the country.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the prime minister said that in the last four-and-a-half years, the country’s economy had been destroyed. “We will make Pakistan a great country once again,” he reiterated.



Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz offered Eid prayers at Jati Umrah mosque in Lahore.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned several national leaders, including President Dr Arif Alvi, on Eid day and exchanged with them Eidul Fitr greetings. The PM also called Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas and wished him a happy Eid. He condemned India for imposing a ban on Eid prayers in held Kashmir and expressed full support to Kashmiris till their freedom.

The PM also congratulated the chief ministers of Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan and the acting governor of Balochistan by telephone. He called Balochistan chief minister, but could not speak to him for the latter being abroad.

Shehbaz also called former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and wished them a happy Eid. Zardari and Bilawal also congratulated the PM and thanked him for the call.

Shehbaz spoke to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, congratulated him on Eid and discussed the situation in the country. The Maulana also felicitated PM Shehbaz on his successful visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The PM called Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq and wished him a happy Eidul Fitr. He also talked to Sajid Mir and Khalid Magsi by telephone and shared Eid greetings with them. Shehbaz spoke to Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Ali Nawaz Shah, Shahzain Bugti, Aslam Bhootani, Chaudhry Salik Hussain by phone and wished them a happy Eid.

UAE economic team meets PM on Eid day

Meanwhile, following the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the United Arab Emirates, a UAE economic delegation met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on May 3, 2022, the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr. The PM offered the delegation Eid greetings and thanked them for coming to Pakistan. He said the government of Pakistan attached great importance to its fraternal relations with the UAE and it wanted to take these relations to heights on the economic front. “The arrival of the economic delegation during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays is a sign of keen interest of the UAE government in investing in Pakistan,” Shehbaz said, adding that Pakistan wholeheartedly welcomed the fraternal approach of the UAE keen interest of its investors to invest in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral economic cooperation in trade, energy, infrastructure, petroleum and other important sectors. The two sides agreed to maintain close ties to implement the decisions of the leadership of both countries on investment and trade.

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammad bin Salman on the Eid day and congratulated him on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The PM conveyed the message of Eid greetings and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia. Shehbaz thanked the leadership and government of Saudi Arabia for their warm hospitality during his visit to Saudi Arabia on 28th to 30th of April 2022.

The PM reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and take the strategic relationship between the two countries to new heights in all fields. The PM reiterated his firm commitment to implement the decisions taken in his recent meeting with the Crown Prince. Expressing his willingness to work together to further strengthen and diversify bilateral cooperation, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised the prime minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and noted the progress being made on coordination. The two leaders reiterated their desire to work together to further deepen and expand bilateral relations in the mutual interest of the peoples of the two brotherly countries.