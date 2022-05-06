Seattle defeat Pumas UNAM to win CONCACAF Champions League

LOS ANGELES: The Seattle Sounders defeated Mexico’s Pumas UNAM 5-2 on aggregate to win the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, ending Major League Soccer’s 23-year wait to lift the top club tournament for teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Two goals from Peruvian international Raul Ruidiaz and a late strike from Uruguayan veteran Nicolas Lodeiro sealed a deserved 3-0 second leg victory in front of a tournament record crowd of 68,741 at Seattle’s Lumen Field. Last week’s first leg had ended in a 2-2 draw in Mexico City.

The Sounders’ victory ends 16 years of unbroken dominance by Mexican sides in the regional club tournament.

No MLS club had been crowned champions of CONCACAF since Los Angeles Galaxy lifted the title in 2000.

Ruidiaz struck in the 45th and 80th minutes before Lodeiro lashed in a rebound in the 88th minute to spark wild celebrations amongst Seattle’s passionate supporters.

The title means Seattle will also become the first MLS side to advance to FIFA’s Club World Cup tournament.

A cagey opening 45 minutes saw Seattle forced to reorganize their defense and midfield after early injuries to left back Nouhou Tolo and midfield playmaker Joao Paulo.

Tolo limped out of the fray after an ugly challenge from Pumas right back Jose Galindo, who earned a yellow card for a wild kick on the Cameroon international’s thigh.

Joao Paulo exited after 25 minutes following a clumsy challenge from Leonel Lopez, forcing Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer to bring on 16-year-old teenager Obed Vargas as a substitute.

Until that moment, neither side had created much in the way of scoring changes, with Ruidiaz failing to trouble Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera with a 15th minute header and a curling shot four minutes later.