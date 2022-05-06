PPPP questions governor over appeal to COAS

Our correspondent

LAHORE:Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarian (PPPP) Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has grilled the Punjab governor for his appeal to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to take notice of the constitutional issue in the province.

Syed Murtaza in a statement said that a governor deployed for a 'few days' had got himself involved in unconstitutional acts. He said instead of respecting the Constitution, he was serving as a party man.

The Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarian leader added that such 'gamblers' would gain nothing and very soon, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would be buried in a trash bin of history.

LGH: During Eid holidays, more than 10,000 patients came to the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH). They were given free treatment. The dialysis centre of the hospital remained functional and 200 people got free dialysis.

Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar visited various departments of the hospital during the Eid holidays and inquired about the health of the patients and distributed gifts to them.

He praised doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and said they were the real heroes of society. Lahore General Hospital MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Emergency focal person Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were present.

Principal Prof Al-freed while talking to the patients and their families said people associated with the field of medicine have to serve the suffering humanity all the time.

He added that this is the true profession of serving the ailing humanity and the professional services of doctors, nurses and paramedics cannot be measured by money. Patients and their attendants thanked the Lahore General Hospital administration for providing them best and free medical facilities and prayed for them.

Prof Al-freed Zafar added that special food was provided to the patients/attendants on Eid days with the help of philanthropists. He said the mission of Lahore General Hospital to provide better service to the patients would continue.